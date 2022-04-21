Proper Music Distribution Receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Proper Music Distribution (PMD), the distro arm of Utopia Music, has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965, and since then, over 7000 companies have achieved a Queen’s Award.

The award is for excellence in international trade and recognizes outstanding growth in overseas trade across the past three years. Over that period, PMD’s exports have increased by 85%, growing to nearly a quarter of the company’s turnover, per a media release.

Managing director Drew Hill said: “In the face of both Brexit and the pandemic, the team at Proper have worked incredibly hard to adapt to every challenge in building our international trade. To receive any award is an achievement, and to be recognized by something as prestigious as this is a particular honor that will serve to spur us on even further.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise include 51 awards for innovation, 31 for sustainable development, and nine awards for promoting opportunity through social mobility.