Live Nation Announces $25 Dollar All-In Tickets For Concert Week 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the concert industry ramps up for a busy summer, Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week with $25 dollar tickets on offer for thousands of shows across the U.S.
The week-long program will serve as the unofficial kick-off to the summer concert season and includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums from rising stars to some of the biggest names in music.
Artists participating in the program this year include Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, among numerous others.
The tickets for the shows will be $25 dollars which includes taxes and fees.
For One Week Only Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:
070 Shake Franz Ferdinand Omar Apollo
24KGoldn Freddie Gibbs OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
311 Gabriel Iglesias Our Lady Peace
5 Seconds of Summer Garbage Parker McCollum
Aerosmith George Lopez Patton Oswalt
AFI Gera MX Pet Shop Boys
AJR Gloria Trevi Pitbull
Alanis Morissette Goo Goo Dolls Porter Robinson
Alejandra Guzman Greensky Bluegrass Primus
Alejandro Fernandez GRiZ Puddle of Mudd
Alice Cooper H.E.R. Purity Ring
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush HAIM Randy Rainbow
Alicia Keys Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless Ray LaMontagne
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Halsey Rebelution
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Hank Williams Jr. Rels B
Anthrax Hombres G REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
As I Lay Dying Iliza Shlesinger Rex Orange County
Asking Alexandria Illenium Rise Against
Atmosphere with Iration Imagine Dragons Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Backstreet Boys Incubus Rod Stewart
BANKS Indigo Girls Roxy Music
Barenaked Ladies Interpol & Spoon RÜFÜS DU SOL
Bastille Iration RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ben Platt Jack Johnson Russ
Ben Rector Jack White Sam Hunt
Benny the Butcher James Taylor Sammy Hagar
Bert Kreischer Jason Aldean Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
Biffy Clyro Jason Isbell Sebastián Yatra
Big K.R.I.T. Jim Gaffigan Shania Twain
Big Time Rush Jimmy Buffett Shawn Mendes
Bill Burr John Legend Sheryl Crow
Bill Maher John Mulaney Shinedown
Bleachers Jon Pardi Sigur Rós
Bon Iver Jonas Brothers Simple Plan
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Josh Groban Slipknot
Bonnie Raitt Judah & the Lion Spoon
Boyz II Men jxdn Static-X
Brad Paisley Kane Brown Steely Dan
Brandi Carlile Kany Garcia Sting
Brian Regan Keith Urban SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
Brooks & Dunn Kenny Chesney Summer Walker
Caifanes Kevin Hart Switchfoot
Celeste Barber Kid Rock Sylvan Esso
Camilo Septimo King Princess T-Pain
CHEER Live Kip Moore Tai Verdes
Chelsea Handler KISS Tash Sultana
Chet Faker Koffee Tears For Fears
Chicago and Brian Wilson Korn & Evanescence TECH N9NE
Chris Rock Kountry Wayne Tedeschi Trucks Band
Chris Young Kraftwerk Tenacious D
Clannad Lady A Tesla
Coheed and Cambria LANY The Airborne Toxic Event
COIN Lauv The Avett Brothers
Collective Soul Lee Brice The Beach Boys
Courtney Barnett Leon Bridges The Black Crowes
Daniel Tosh Lewis Black The Black Keys
Darius Rucker Lord Huron The Chainsmokers
Dashboard Confessional Los Angeles Azules The Chicks
Dave Chappelle Luke Bryan The Doobie Brothers
David Gray Lynyrd Skynyrd The Head and The Heart
Death Cab for Cutie Mac DeMarco The Killers
Debbie Gibson Machine Gun Kelly The Marcus King Band
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Maren Morris The Offspring
Deftones Margaret Cho The Who
Denzel Curry Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Third Eye Blind
Derek Hough Megadeth Thomas Rhett
Devo Metric Tim McGraw
Dierks Bentley Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Tina Fey
Disturbed Morrissey Train
Duran Duran Mother Mother UB40
EarthGang Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Vance Joy
Elvis Costello Nelly Wanda Sykes
Enanitos Verdes New Found Glory Willie Nelson
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert New Kids On The Block Wiz Khalifa & Logic
Eric Church Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Fitz and the Tantrums Nikki Glaser Yola
Florence + The Machine Norah Jones Yungblud
Foreigner O.A.R. Zac Brown Band
Francisca Valenzuela ODESZA ZZ Top