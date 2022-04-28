Live Nation Announces $25 Dollar All-In Tickets For Concert Week 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the concert industry ramps up for a busy summer, Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week with $25 dollar tickets on offer for thousands of shows across the U.S.

The week-long program will serve as the unofficial kick-off to the summer concert season and includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums from rising stars to some of the biggest names in music.

Artists participating in the program this year include Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, among numerous others.

The tickets for the shows will be $25 dollars which includes taxes and fees.

For One Week Only Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek

Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include:

070 Shake Franz Ferdinand Omar Apollo

24KGoldn Freddie Gibbs OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE

311 Gabriel Iglesias Our Lady Peace

5 Seconds of Summer Garbage Parker McCollum

Aerosmith George Lopez Patton Oswalt

AFI Gera MX Pet Shop Boys

AJR Gloria Trevi Pitbull

Alanis Morissette Goo Goo Dolls Porter Robinson

Alejandra Guzman Greensky Bluegrass Primus

Alejandro Fernandez GRiZ Puddle of Mudd

Alice Cooper H.E.R. Purity Ring

Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush HAIM Randy Rainbow

Alicia Keys Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless Ray LaMontagne

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Halsey Rebelution

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Hank Williams Jr. Rels B

Anthrax Hombres G REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy

As I Lay Dying Iliza Shlesinger Rex Orange County

Asking Alexandria Illenium Rise Against

Atmosphere with Iration Imagine Dragons Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

Backstreet Boys Incubus Rod Stewart

BANKS Indigo Girls Roxy Music

Barenaked Ladies Interpol & Spoon RÜFÜS DU SOL

Bastille Iration RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ben Platt Jack Johnson Russ

Ben Rector Jack White Sam Hunt

Benny the Butcher James Taylor Sammy Hagar

Bert Kreischer Jason Aldean Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire

Biffy Clyro Jason Isbell Sebastián Yatra

Big K.R.I.T. Jim Gaffigan Shania Twain

Big Time Rush Jimmy Buffett Shawn Mendes

Bill Burr John Legend Sheryl Crow

Bill Maher John Mulaney Shinedown

Bleachers Jon Pardi Sigur Rós

Bon Iver Jonas Brothers Simple Plan

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Josh Groban Slipknot

Bonnie Raitt Judah & the Lion Spoon

Boyz II Men jxdn Static-X

Brad Paisley Kane Brown Steely Dan

Brandi Carlile Kany Garcia Sting

Brian Regan Keith Urban SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

Brooks & Dunn Kenny Chesney Summer Walker

Caifanes Kevin Hart Switchfoot

Celeste Barber Kid Rock Sylvan Esso

Camilo Septimo King Princess T-Pain

CHEER Live Kip Moore Tai Verdes

Chelsea Handler KISS Tash Sultana

Chet Faker Koffee Tears For Fears

Chicago and Brian Wilson Korn & Evanescence TECH N9NE

Chris Rock Kountry Wayne Tedeschi Trucks Band

Chris Young Kraftwerk Tenacious D

Clannad Lady A Tesla

Coheed and Cambria LANY The Airborne Toxic Event

COIN Lauv The Avett Brothers

Collective Soul Lee Brice The Beach Boys

Courtney Barnett Leon Bridges The Black Crowes

Daniel Tosh Lewis Black The Black Keys

Darius Rucker Lord Huron The Chainsmokers

Dashboard Confessional Los Angeles Azules The Chicks

Dave Chappelle Luke Bryan The Doobie Brothers

David Gray Lynyrd Skynyrd The Head and The Heart

Death Cab for Cutie Mac DeMarco The Killers

Debbie Gibson Machine Gun Kelly The Marcus King Band

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Maren Morris The Offspring

Deftones Margaret Cho The Who

Denzel Curry Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Third Eye Blind

Derek Hough Megadeth Thomas Rhett

Devo Metric Tim McGraw

Dierks Bentley Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Tina Fey

Disturbed Morrissey Train

Duran Duran Mother Mother UB40

EarthGang Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Vance Joy

Elvis Costello Nelly Wanda Sykes

Enanitos Verdes New Found Glory Willie Nelson

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert New Kids On The Block Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Eric Church Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Fitz and the Tantrums Nikki Glaser Yola

Florence + The Machine Norah Jones Yungblud

Foreigner O.A.R. Zac Brown Band

Francisca Valenzuela ODESZA ZZ Top