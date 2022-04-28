BMG Takes A Stake In Primal Scream’s Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has acquired a stake in the song rights of Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Innes and the late Robert Young, members of the noted Scottish rock band Primal Scream.

The deal includes a 50% stake in the writer’s share of eleven of the band’s albums from Sonic Flower Groove (1987) through to Chaosmosis (2016) and covers hits such as ‘Movin’ On Up’, ‘Loaded’, ‘Rocks’ and ‘Come Together’ among others.

“Primal Scream are one of the most influential bands of the past 30 years with a cultural resonance which continues today. We are delighted to become custodians of their work.”

The band was formed in 1985 by Jesus & Mary Chain drummer Bobby Gillespie and was quickly signed by Creation Records. They went on to become one of the most influential rock bands of the 1990s, crossing musical boundaries into blues rock, ambient, acid house, dub, and psychedelia.

They released their most recent album in 2016 but are ready to return to the stage for a performance at the Wide Awake festival in London’s Brockwell Park on May 28.