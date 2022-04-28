YouTube, Spotify, Others Expand Fan Tipping

(Hypebot) — YouTube, Spotify and an increasing number of music and social platforms are expanding opportunities for fans to tip creators, Since credit card fees are deducted, tips can mean extra income for artists without any real cost to the platform. In fact, some platforms earn money from transaction fees.

China’s Tencent Music was a pioneer in online music tipping. More than half of Tencent music’s total revenue comes from commissions on direct micropayments given to artists by fans that can be straight tips or in exchange for badges and other virtual goods.

YouTube ‘Super Thanks’

YouTube has just expanded its Super Thanks feature to many more creators from 68 countries via the YouTube Partner Program, the feature lets fans tip for videos, Previously, the feature was only available to select creators.

Tips are paid via four pre-set amounts ranging between $2 and $50 and fans can add a custom comment.

Once a fan sends a Super Thanks, they see an animated GIF on the video and can send a comment which creators have the option to heart and like.

Learn more here or in the video below.

Spotify Fan Support and Live Audio

Spotify has just renamed its Artist Fundraising Pick as ‘Fan Support’ and says that more than 200,000 artists are using it.

The streamer launched tipping in April 2020 just after the pandemic shut down all income from live gigs for artists. The rebranding is proof that the feature is working and here to stay.

Spotify is also testing the ability for artists to host their own ‘live audio rooms’ and make money by selling merch, promoting concert tickets, and receiving tips and donations inside the room.

We have more details on Spotify Live Audio and how you can sign up to test it here.

Fan Support will continue to allow artists to receive support (through Cash App, PayPal.me, and other platforms) and raise money for causes (through GoFundMe). You can set it up on your Spotify Artists profile by connecting one of the approved payment or fundraising partners,

Twitch, Bandsintown, Bandzoogle & More

Twitch pioneered fan support for the gaming community and that has expanded it to include many musicians on the platform.

Fans not familiar with tipping on Twitch may find it a bit convoluted because they are via subscriptions and the purchase of Twitch ‘Cheers’ rather than just throwing $5 via PayPal into a virtual tip jar.

Bandsintown offers artists a ‘Support’ button that lets fans directly contribute to the crowdfunding platform or payment service of their choice. I

It’s straightforward to set up and the money goes straight to the artist less and credit card or payment processing fees and with no commission taken by Bandsintown.

Directions on how to set it up are here.

Music website builder and marketing platform Bandzoogle offers its users an easy way to add tip jar and produced a guide that we published: Making the most of a virtual tip jar on your music site

Find details on Bandszoogle’s Tip Jar here.

TikTok, Facebook and many other music and social platforms also have their own options of creator tipping.

Once you’ve added the tip jar or support button, don’t just expect the money to roll in. Be sure to let fans know it’s there and ask for their support.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.