David Huntzinger Joins Management Company Night Inc As Head Of Digital

(CelebrityAccess) — Talent management company Night, Inc announced the hire of veteran talent exec David Huntzinger as Head of Digital.

In his new role at Night, Huntzinger will continue to represent longtime clients including Hasan Piker, Lazerbeam, and Asmongold, while focusing on Web3.

Huntzinger joins Night Inc. from WME where he spent the last seven years. While at WME, he led the company’s gaming business, expanding the division’s roster to more than 20 clients and securing $50 million in deals during the past three years.

Those deals include landmark agreements with YouTube for streamers Lazarbeam and TimTheTatman as well as MME fighter Ronda Rousey’s Facebook deal, and brand deals with AT&T, ABi, PepsiCo, Chipotle, among others.

The story was first reported by Business Insider.