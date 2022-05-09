DistroKid Adds Flat Fee D.I.Y. Music Video Distribution Service

(Hypebot) — Popular flat fee music distribution service DistroKid is testing open beat DistroVid, a flat fee music video distribution service.

For $129 a year or $99 for current DistroKid customers, users can upload unlimited music videos to Apple Music, Vevo, Amazon Music and Tidal and retain 100% of the earnings.

Some DistroKid artists have been critical of DistroVid pricing on Twitter with DistroKid responding that the price may be lower at full launch and that “price may lower as adoption goes up. Videos are harder than song files, plus it’s a smaller market. The math makes it tricky but we hear you.”

“Other video distribution services (there aren’t many) charge $200 or more per video,” DistroKid argued in another post.”Our service is less money, unlimited, and of course the best & easiest & fastest. Still we totally understand folks want an even better value and you can count of us to bring it.”

