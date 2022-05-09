Bono & The Edge Play A Surprise Show In A Kyiv Bomb Shelter

KYIV, Ukraine (Hypebot) — U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station now used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. The pair, who were there by special invitation from the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised all Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

After the concert, the pair toured several fiercely contested areas and the likely sites of Russian atrocities.

Here are videos and photos posted on social media where not everyone thought the trip and concert were appropriate.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.