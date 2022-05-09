The Tech Port Center + Arena Opens With A Sold-Out Show By The Smashing Pumpkins

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Tech Port Center + Arena, ASM Global’s brand-new high-tech event facility, officially opened its doors on May 2nd with a fully standing room only concert by the Smashing Pumpkins.

Billed as one of the most technologically advanced lifestyle entertainment venue in the world, the Tech Port Center + Arena combined a sports arena, food hall and museum/conference/special event space with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

The facility also includes a 3,300-capacity arena, which features start of the art sound and lights, along with VIP amenities, hospitality services and a concert-friendly design.

The facility will see ASM Global’s culinary division, Savor, collaborate with numerous local brands to create an entertainment dining destination in the Tech Port Provisions Food Hall. The culinary concept features a number of favorite local brands such as Earl Abel’s, The Pantry, The Big Bib BBQ, Capo’s Pizzeria, The Cherrity Bar and Brevity Coffee Company.

“This was an inventive solution to a very specific enterprise reflective of a deep community project of immense importance to San Antonio,” said Shaun Beard, senior vice president of food and beverage, ASM Global. “This is a project involving the public and private sector with national and international import.

“Food hall, arena, VIP revenues and per caps exceeded our grand-opening projections by 41%,” Beard said. “This reflects an unorthodox but highly comfortable reconfiguration of not only the physicality of our POS positions but additionally the local flavors familiar to our audience.”