Future Debuts at Number #1 With ‘I Never Liked You’ – Biggest First Week Sales of 2022

(CelebrityAccess) – Future has accomplished his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard charts with I Never Liked You – the year’s biggest week for an album. The LP features collaborations with Ye (Kanye West), Gunna, TEMS, Young Thug, and Drake.

The album sold 220,000 equivalent units to secure itself in the top spot. Future’s numbers were powered by streaming, as a merchandise bundle was included with the download. Per TGJ, 214,000 were accrued from the on-demand streams, album sales of 6,500, and TEA of 1,500.

Future previously topped the Billboard charts with High Off Life (2020), Future Hndrxx Presents The WIZRD (2019), HNDRXX and Future (2017), Evol (2016), What a Time to Be Alive (2015), and DS2 (2015).

I Never Liked You’s starting number of 220,000 units is the largest week for any album since Adele’s 30 hit 288,000 units in the week ending Dec. 2, 2021, and the biggest debut for an album since 30 launched with 839,000 a week prior. It had the biggest week for any R&B/Hip-hop act since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in September 2021.

Future kicks off the “Future Hndrxx Tour” at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 8th. He wraps up that worldwide tour at London’s O2 Arena on October 23rd. In addition, he will be a headliner for the Summerfest Cruise, taking place from June 30 – July 3, and will include DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, and Migos.