Kane Brown Announces ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ International Tour With Blanco Brown, Jesse James Decker, and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess – Country darlin’ Kane Brown has announced dates for his international tour, the “Drunk and Dreaming Tour,” scheduled to kick off September 17 in Melbourne, AUS. The tour will visit Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, and Europe, marking the first time Brown will tour “the land down under.” Artists providing support on select dates include Blanco Brown, Chris Lane, Jesse James Decker, and Restless Road.

To a sold-out crowd, Brown performed his first-ever stadium show on Saturday (May 7) at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, TN. Before the show, Brown released his new single, “Like I Love Country Music,” on Friday (May 6). The single sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as of press time.

Fans can register to participate in the pre-sale via Kane Brown’s official website. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 10 at noon (Canada) and Tuesday, May 10 at noon (UK, Australia, and New Zealand).

General on-sale tickets for the international tour go on sale May 13th at www.kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane Brown “Drunk or Dreaming” Tour Dates

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Melbourne, VIC

Margaret Court Arena

Blanco Brown

Restless Road

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Sydney, NSW

Hordern Pavilion

Blanco Brown

Restless Road

Friday, September 23, 2022

Ipswich, QLD

CMC Rocks QLD

Festival Lineup

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Auckland, NZ

Spark Arena

Restless Road

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Chris Lane

Restless Road

Friday, December 2, 2022

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Chris Lane

Restless Road

Saturday, December 3, 2022

London, ON

Budweiser Gardens

Chris Lane

Restless Road

Sunday, December 4, 2022

**Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Chris Lane

Restless Road

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Winnipeg, MB

Canada Life Centre

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Friday, December 9, 2022

Regina, SK

Brandt Centre

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Saskatoon, SK

SaskTel Centre

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Saddledome

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Jessie James Decker

Restless Road

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Glasgow, UK

O2 Academy

Restless Road

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Manchester, UK

O2 Academy

Restless Road

Friday, January 20, 2023

Birmingham, UK

O2 Academy

Restless Road

Saturday, January 21, 2023

London, UK

Hammersmith Apollo

Restless Road

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Amsterdam, NL

Melkweg

Restless Road

Friday, January 27, 2023

Cologne, DE

Carlswerk Victoria

Restless Road

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Munich, DE

Tonhalle

Restless Road

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Berlin, DE

Verti Music Hall

Restless Road

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Stockholm, SE

Berns

Restless Road