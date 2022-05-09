Veteran Music Manager / Promoter, Brian De Courcy Dies

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Brian de Courcy, veteran concert promoter and manager, has passed away after battling non-COVID pneumonia, as reported by The Industry Observer (TIO).

De Courcy was a pioneer, even from an early age. He had previously worked as a minor at an ad agency while his parents thought he was in school and was once fired from a radio station for playing music by black artists against its format.

Revered music man Michael Chugg told TIO de Courcy was “an original and one of a kind. He was an amazing music man and turned me onto a lot of great bands and music.”

In America, he worked on the 20th anniversary of the Monterey Pop Festival, the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic Great Balls Of Fire, and one of California governor Jerry Brown’s three presidential campaigns. He also represented the Australian rights to the Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean estates.

Among other projects de Courcy was part of were the It’s A Long Way To The Top tour, the 1988 World Expo, and the famine charity shows East Africa Tragedy (EAT), Oz For Africa, and the Australian leg of Live Aid.

Media and Radio personality Gavin Wood told TIO, “He was a visionary from the sixties right to the end of his colorful life. We have lost another pioneer in the music industry.”