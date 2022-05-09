Australia’s Futuremag Music Sold To Brooklyn Gibbs

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – As reported by The Music Network, Futuremag Music, an Australian blog, has been sold and is under new leadership.

The company, founded by Luke Byatt in 2015, has built a large audience within the electronic music scene and has published over 1,000 pieces of news and information since that time.

Brooklyn Gibbs has immediately become the outlet’s new owner and editor. Byatt is currently the streaming and playlist manager at TMRW Music. Gibbs has appointed Patrick Staveley as Assistant Editor.

“As I focus on other ventures, I wanted to pass Futuremag Music onto a party whose dedication to promoting underground artists and independent media matched my vision,” Byatt told TMN. “I couldn’t be happier to have Brooklyn and Patrick forge the publication into the future.”

Gibbs is a music journalist who has been published by The Brag, Happy Mag, The NT News, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Australian.

“I really love what Luke has done with Futuremag Music, so fans of the publication can still expect the quality and personal glimpses into the music scene that Futuremag Music is known for.”

Gibbs also said it would expand to include a mix of other genres.