Independent Concert Promoters Heard Presents and Resound Consolidate Staff and Resources

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Two of Austin’s concert promoters, Resound Presents and Heard Presents, joined forces in a new partnership.

In February, the two businesses worked together to re-open Parish, which then began hosting shows in April. After that, they began to share an office space in South Austin before the SXSW festival. Now, the two indie companies are officially merged.

The owners hope to offer more shows across Austin and San Antonio with their combined staff while still operating as an independent. Booking and marketing will be under Resound Presents, and Heard Presents will manage the behind-the-curtain venue operations at Parish and Empire Control Room & Garage.

With the merge, Resound says they’re anticipating 1000 shows next year. The press release further states: “Resound is becoming one of the largest booking companies in Central Texas. Heard sees the opportunity to support its incredible pace and assist as it grows its venue portfolio.”

While two portfolio venues anchor the new concept, they will continue to book elsewhere, like the Mohawk, Far Out Lounge, and San Antonio’s Paper Tiger. The team stated that Empire and Parish will still be open to other bookers. They also plan to launch a new program to donate a portion of ticket sales to different charitable causes each month in partnership with the Red River Cultural District.

Ian Orth, co-owner and creative director at Resound, told the Austin Chronicle that his and Resound co-owner Graham William’s team hasn’t been this significant since former booking operation Transmission Events. Orth and veteran Austin booker Williams previously owned Margin Walker Presents, following Williams’ history curating music for Fun Fun Fun Fest, Sound on Sound, and Transmission. In merging booking, Heard managing partners Stephen Sternschein and Dave Machinist will also become co-owners at Resound Presents.