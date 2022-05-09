Travis Scott Takes Over Miami’s E11even Stage in First Public Performance

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Travis Scott made his first public performance over the weekend at Miami’s E11even nightclub, the first set at a public venue since the Astroworld festival tragedy that left ten people dead and numerous injured.

The rapper took the stage around 3 am on Mother’s Day (May 8) for a set that included hits like “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps.”

During the performance, he held a bottle of Don Julio 1942 while throwing wads of dollar bills into the sold-out audience, according to Billboard. “We need every stripper to report to the f*cking stage right now. Everybody owes me a shot,” the rapper told the hyped-up audience per Page Six.

Scott wasn’t the only celebrity in the house as Future, Busta Rhymes, Tyga, Zedd, and will.i.am were in attendance, TMZ reports.

In addition, Spanish concert promoter Primavera Sound announced the lineups for three festivals the company is presenting in South America and all three feature Scott as the headliners. The festivals will take place in Sao Paolo (November 6), Buenos Aires (November 12), and Santiago de Chile (November 13). The festival slots are the first official booking for Scott since pulling out of Day N Vegas and Coachella.

The Astroworld incident is still under active investigation.