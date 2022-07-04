Better Noise Music Promotes Paul Cormack to General Manager

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Independent record label, Better Noise Music (BNM) has promoted Paul Cormack to the role of General Manager (GM). Previously, he served as Managing Director of Canada for BNM.

In a statement, Better Noise said that in addition to covering the Canadian market for the last four months, Cormack lead the campaigns for Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, All Good Things, and Eva Under Fire, overseeing the distribution and marketing projects for each of them.

Before BNM, Cormack had stints at Universal Music Canada handling the Canadian marketing for MCA, Polydor, and The Disney Music Group. He also ran Sparkwheel Marketing & Strategy, a lifestyle, and market-research agency in 2019 – working with indie artists, content producers, and YouTube brands.

BNM was founded in 2006 by Allen Kovac and bills itself as the “premier indie music label under Better Noise Entertainment (BNE), a creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours.”

BNM President Dan Waite said: “Having worked with Paul at Universal Music International I knew of Paul’s tremendous can-do attitude and problem-solving nature.

“Paul’s insights and analytical nature are already showing results, and this promotion to GM reflects BNM growth targets for our artists and Paul’s place within those ambitions.”