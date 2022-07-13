MAX Announces North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and actor MAX announced plans for a North American tour set for this fall.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to get underway at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on October 17th and visit major markets across the U.S. before wrapping on December 12th at Delmar Hall in St. Lous, Mo.
The tour includes shows at the House of Blues in Houston on November 10th; a two-night stand at New York’s Irving Plaza on November 25 and 26; Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 5th; and the Wiltern in Los Angles on October 28th.
Support for the tour will be provided by Sara Kay, and VINCINT on select dates.
Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 13 at 12pm local, with general on-sale kicking off Friday, July 15.
10/17 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
10/19 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
11/2 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/5 – Denver, CO – Summit Denver
11/8 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11/9 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage & Control Room
11/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
11/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
11/17 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
11/19 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
11/20 San Diego, CA – Wonderfront Music Festival
11/25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
11/26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
11/27 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
12/2 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
12/5 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
12/8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
12/9 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
12/11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
12/12 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall