MAX Announces North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and actor MAX announced plans for a North American tour set for this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to get underway at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on October 17th and visit major markets across the U.S. before wrapping on December 12th at Delmar Hall in St. Lous, Mo.

The tour includes shows at the House of Blues in Houston on November 10th; a two-night stand at New York’s Irving Plaza on November 25 and 26; Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 5th; and the Wiltern in Los Angles on October 28th.

Support for the tour will be provided by Sara Kay, and VINCINT on select dates.

Artist presale begins on Wednesday, July 13 at 12pm local, with general on-sale kicking off Friday, July 15.

10/17 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

10/19 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/2 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/5 – Denver, CO – Summit Denver

11/8 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/9 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage & Control Room

11/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

11/17 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

11/19 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11/20 San Diego, CA – Wonderfront Music Festival

11/25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/27 – Boston, MA – Royale

11/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

12/2 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

12/5 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

12/8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

12/9 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

12/11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

12/12 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall