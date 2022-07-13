Layto Expands His Deal With Position Music

From Left To Right: J Scavo (GM, Recorded Music at Position Music), Garrett Ream (Artist Manager), Layto (Artist), Mark Chipello (VP, Head of A&R at Position Music), and Tyler Bacon (President & CEO at Position Music)

(CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based alternative hip-hop artist Layto expanded his current publishing deal with Position Music to join their label roster as well.

“To have a partner, in Position, who is as enthusiastic and passionate about my music as I am means everything,” said Layto. “I wanted to make sure my long-term partner was the right fit and I couldn’t be happier.”

“Layto has the passion, work ethic and vision to play on the biggest stages around the world and we are excited to be his partner in helping build on top of the incredible foundation that he and his manager Garrett Ream have already created,” says Mark Chipello VP, Head of A&R.

His expanded agreement with Position comes ahead of the release of his forthcoming single, “Less U Know” featuring Ryan Oaks, which is due on July 15th.

Layto first made a name for himself in 2018 with his self-released “Little Poor Me” which quickly racked up more than 50 million streams. Since then, he’s been behind several new collaborations, including “Houndin,” and the followup hit “Houndin Pt. II Ft. AViVA” as well as a special version accompanied by a string section arranged by by Johan Lenox. Collectively, the track has generated more than 75 million streams across all platforms.

Along with his upcoming single, Layto is planning a brief tour in October, with dates in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.