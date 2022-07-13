Dionnee Harper Named EVP Of Marketing & Artist Development At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the hire of Dionnee Harper, who joins the label as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Artist Development, effective September 15th.

In her new role, Harper will oversee marketing strategy across all genres, working closely with the label’s various divisions. For her new gig, she will relocate from New York to the label’s Downtown Los Angeles headquarters where she will report to Warner Records Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson.

Harper joins Warner Records from her current post as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Warner Music Group sister label Atlantic Records. During her tenure at Atlantic, she served as the primary liaison with Mike Caren’s successful APG label and played a significant role in developing Atlantic’s Black Music department.

She joined Elektra Entertainment as an intern in 2000 and was quickly hired as an assistant in the label’s Urban/Mixshow Promotions Department.

When Elektra merged with Atlantic in 2004, she became Urban Marketing Coordinator, and was later promoted to Product Manager, Senior Director, Vice President, and her current SVP post.

“Dionnee is a true marketing superstar, and her wide-ranging creativity, deep experience, passionate dedication, and closeness to culture will make her a fantastic addition to the team,” said Tom Corson. “She’ll work with Aaron and me to evolve the identity of the label and unify our marketing strategy across all genres under one outstanding leader. Dionnee has done a phenomenal job at Atlantic and is loved by her artists and colleagues, so I want to thank Julie Greenwald for helping us bring her on board. We’re looking forward to announcing an exciting new leadership role for Chris, who’s made exceptional contributions to our success. I also want to thank Mark for his great work with us over the past five years, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

“I’m super excited to be joining Tom, Aaron, and the whole Warner Records team,” said Dionnee Harper. “It’s an incredible opportunity to work with their fantastic artist roster and explore every avenue to embed their music in the culture and bring it to the fans. It’s not easy leaving all my wonderful colleagues and artists at Atlantic, but I’m very happy to be staying within the WMG family, where I’ve spent my whole career. I want to thank Julie and Mike Kyser for their amazing guidance that got me to this life-changing moment, and Max Lousada for his enthusiastic support. I’m looking forward to taking everything I’ve learned over the years and helping bring the great Warner label to new heights.”