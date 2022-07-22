Swedish House Mafia Has Found a New Home in Sin City With the Announcement of Their New Wynn Las Vegas Residency

PARADISE, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary EDM trio Swedish House Mafia and the Wynn Nightlife team have announced they will be calling Sin City home for the next two years as they have partnered with the Wynn Las Vegas for a new residency. This will be the first US residency for the supergroup (Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello, and Axwell).

Wynn Las Vegas has become renowned over the past decade for showcasing the best artists in the dance music scene at its venues, the 5,000-capacity XS Nightclub and 3,500-capacity Encore Beach Club. The hotel/casino is doing big upgrades to their audio-visual production, which will go hand in hand with the residency. Both venues will also feature a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics, and more.

The trio will play XS Nightclub on August 20 and September 3. The exclusive residency will include additional dates at XS and Encore Beach Club in 2023.

“We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena,” Angello told Billboard in a statement. “That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn.”

The Swedish group’s highly anticipated debut album, Paradise Again was released in April 2022 and climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Album chart.

“It has always been a conversation to get all three of the Swedes here and have this big show in a nightclub setting,” says Ryan Jones, assistant vice president of Wynn Nightlife. “It’s something we really started to pursue — and we made it happen,” Jones adds. “When I saw that show, it was phenomenal. And doing what they did with The Weeknd was really special and solidified they are partners we want to work with. Right now they’re on a stadium and arena tour and we wanted to put them in our venues — in a more intimate setting.”