Music Industry Heavyweights Back Dealmaking AI Tech Startup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Intell Inc., an artificial intelligence startup that hopes to automate basic legal functions for the entertainment industry, announced the successful close of its seed funding round.

Early investors in the project include a number of prominent figures in the music industry, such as Justin Rosen (Electric Feel Ventures, and co-management for Post Malone), Mac and Robert Reynolds (management, The Killers, Imagine Dragons), Rimas Entertainment (label and management, Bad Bunny), Lucas Keller (Milk & Honey Music + Sports, talent management), Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (1916 Entertainment & Rare Behavior, management and music production), Lucy Guo (Back End Capital), Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE (President and CEO of the American Association of Independent Music), Barry Weiss (RECORDS), Dina LaPolt (founder, LaPolt Law), Robert Celestin (founder, Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin), Bret Disend (artist and producer management), Kevin Liles (co-founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment), and Lyor Cohen (YouTube, Global Head of Music).

According to Creative Intell, the company is creating an artificial intelligence-powered dealmaking platform designed specifically to cater to the needs to the music industry. Deals will be negotiated in a secure networked environment with artificial intelligence handling tedious minutia, allowing artists and content creators to strike agreements faster and with less cost.

The platform will provide end-to-end legal solutions from drafting, negotiating, and signing, to data mining and reporting, with customized legal documents and embedded education experiences, the company said in its marketing material.

“As an entertainment attorney, I see first-hand the pain points that creators, managers and lawyers experience on a day-to-day basis. We are the first to apply AI to solve these issues and are uniquely positioned to develop the tools that we know the industry needs and wants,” said company co-founded David Fritz.

“I’ve seen firsthand just how removed an artist can feel from basic legal terms which impact the rest of their lives,” says Mac Reynolds, entertainment lawyer and manager of Imagine Dragons and The Killers. “By combining access to concise teaching tools with powerful, intuitive contract-creating software, Creative Intell empowers artists to avoid bad deals and, more importantly, take control of their future. Gone are the days of keeping artists in the dark about their rights and options.”