YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl To Exit The Tech Giant

SAN BRUNO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, announced that after more than a decade at the streaming video platform, he intends to step down officially on October 3rd.

“YouTube is a great place to be at, and a great place to be from! After 12 incredible years, I’ve decided to move on to the next challenge soon. Working alongside creators, artists, media and music companies to transform media has been a privilege,” Kyncl said in a statement on social media on Monday.

According to Variety, who first reported Kyncl’s departure, he will be replaced by Mary Ellen Coe, a longtime senior Google exec who most recently served as the tech giant’s head of customer solutions.

During his tenure at YouTube, Kyncl played a key role in the platform’s growth and helped to launch an ultimately unsuccessful subscription content service in a bid to stave off rivals such as Netflix and Amazon.