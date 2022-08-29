Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jessie Reyez Announces A North American Tour In Support Of Her Forthcoming Album Yessie

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — With her upcoming second album, Yessie, set to hit the shelves in September, Island Records recording artist Jessie Reyez announced plans to support the release with a North American tour.

The 29-date run, produced by Live Nation, is scheduled to kick off on October 13th at the Oasis in Miami, Florida, and wraps at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 4th.

Yessie is the follow up to Reyez’ 2020 studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us, which charted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart, and amassed over 1.2B global streams, earning the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020.

Since then, Reyez has played sold out shows and festivals across the world, including Lollapalooza in 2021, Coachella in 2022, and opened for Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour.

