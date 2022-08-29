Country Artist Tyler Hubbard Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of country artist Tyler Hubbard for representation.

Hubbard rose to fame as part of the country duo Florida Georgia Line but last year announced plans to launch a solo career and UTA will represent him for live touring, brand partnerships, film, television and more.

His debut six song solo EP, Dancin’ in the Country dropped this month via EMI Records Nashville and will be followed by his full-length album debut in January.

Since release, the EP, powered by the hit single “5 Foot 9,” debuted with 10,000 sales plus streaming (SPS units), making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year, according to UTA.

On the live side, Hubbard is lined up to provide support on Keith Urban’s “The Speed of the World” tour, starting in September and plans to tour in support of his debut album in 2023.

Hubbard is managed by Borman Entertainment.