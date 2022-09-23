Roger Waters Announces 40 Date European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Roger Waters announced multiple dates for his This Is Not A Drill European tour, including multiple shows in the UK.

Waters will play a total of 40 shows across 14 European countries, with the run kicking off at Atlice Arena in Lisbon, starting on March 17th.

The show will feature Rogers on lead vocals, guitars, bass, and piano, along with Jonathan Wilson on guitars and vocals; Dave Kilminster on guitars and vocals; Jon Carin on keyboards, guitar and vocals, Gus Seyffert on bass and vocals; Robert Walter on keyboards, Joey Waronker on drums; Shanay Johnson on vocals; Amanda Belair on vocals and Seamus Blake on saxophone.

For the tour, Rogers will cover classic material from his former band, Pink Floyd, as well as new music, including his song “The Bar.”

Announced UK dates for the Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill tour

31/05/23 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

02/06/23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

06/06/23 – London, UK – The O2