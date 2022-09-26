Post Malone Postpones Boston Show After He Returns To The Hospital With Pain And Breathing Problems

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — After taking a nasty fall from stage during a concert last weekend, rapper Post Malone was forced to return to the hospital and cancel a show this weekend due to pain and difficulty breathing.

Malone was scheduled to perform at Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday night but broke the news to fans but pulled the plug on the show hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds [sic] on the right side of my body,” Malone wrote in a social media post.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he added. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

He went on to apologize to fans about missing the show and assured them that the tickets for the missed date will be valid for a rescheduled performance.

“I love y’all so much. I feel terrible but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” he continued.

Malone has been on tour in support of his newest album, Twelve Carat Toothache. He’s next scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Clevland, Ohio.