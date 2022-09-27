Beyond Music, Billed As A South Korean Hipgnosis, Launches With A Catalog Of 23,000 Songs

Beyond Music, an investment and management company focused on acquiring music catalogs has launched after acquiring South Korean IP management company FNC Investment for $32.9 billion.

Beyond Music says they are focused on obtaining both Korean and foreign music IPs and owns a catalog of 23,000 songs 400 songs including the original soundtracks for the hit television series ‘Hotel Del Luna.’

According to Beyond Music, the company also launches with a strategic partnership with Dreamus Company, a streaming music service provider and subsidiary of SK Square, to cooperate on music IP business and to manage the distribution of music IPs the company owns.

From the deal, Beyond Music will have access to neighboring rights of copyright for over 400 songs, including a series of on-chart hit OSTs of ‘Hotel Del Luna’ and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart’, which will be added to Beyond Music’s music catalogs.

“We will expand Beyond Music’s IP portfolio by adding a new list of music IPs including famous tv series’ OSTs with high demands. Subsequent to the purchase of new IPs and the partnership with Dreamus Company, we will focus on obtaining more high-quality music IPs on a global scale and become the ASIA’s largest IP management company beyond the market leader in S. Korea,” said Beyond Music CEO Jangwon Lee.