Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Facing Federal Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Charges

NEWARK (CelebrityAccess) – Battle rapper Tsu Surf (born Rahjon Cox) is facing federal drug trafficking and racketeering charges after he was arrested this past week at his home in New Jersey.

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained the 52-page indictment in which Cox and nine others have been hit with charges such as carjacking, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, possession of firearms, federal racketeering, and more. Cox is allegedly a member of a NJ-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or SBG, which fall under the Rollin’ 60s Crips umbrella.

Law enforcement claim Cox assisted in the shooting against a rival Crips gang member in March 2017, used his official Instagram (IG) page to coordinate an MMDA drug deal in April 2018, had an illegal Beretta Px4 Storm .40 caliber firearm in July 2019, and was involved in an IG drug deal for marijuana in October 2020.

Cox made his first court appearance on Friday (October 14) but did not enter a plea as his attorney could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in.

US marshalls apprehended Cox Thursday (October 13) at a home in northern Jersey City.