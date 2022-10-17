Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley Inducted Into The Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Sunday Night, Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley were officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a ‘Medallion’ ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Performers for the night included Lee Ann Womack, The McCrary Sisters, Chris Isaak, Alabama, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Guyton, and Country Music Hall of Fame members Ricky Skaggs and Garth Brooks, among others.

Jerry Lee Lewis was inducted by Country Music Hall of Fame members Hank Williams Jr. and Kris Kristofferson

The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” led by Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson. Country Music Hall of Fame member Kix Brooks inducted Joe Galante who joined in the non-performer category, and Garth Brooks presented the medallion to Keith Whitley.