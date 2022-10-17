BTS Members To Begin Compulsory Military Service And Reconvene In 2025

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Hybe announced that the members of BTS are moving forward with plans to fulfill their obligatory military serve with the group planning on “reconvening” in 2025.

“After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” Hybe announced on Monday.

According to Hybe, Jin, who at 30 is the oldest member of BTS, has begun the process submitting to the draft as soon as the schedule for his latest solo release is concluded at the end of October.

Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

South Korea is still in a state of armed conflict with North Korea and the state requires compulsory military service for all male citizens between the ages of 18 and 35.

While some exceptions are granted for artists, they have historically been granted to performers of classical music or traditional Korean folk arts.

In August, Reuters reported that Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s Minister of Defense stated that BTS might be able to continue to perform overseas during the military service.