Haitian Recording Artist Mikaben Dies After Collapsing On Stage At Accor Arena

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Haitian recording artist Mikaben died after collapsing during a concert in Paris on Saturday. He was 41.

According to France’s C News, Mikaben, the stage name of Michaël Benjamin, suffered a heart attack as he was leaving the stage of 20,000-capacity Accor Arena in eastern Paris.

Mikaben appeared at the show as a guest of the Haitian compas group Carimi, who were reuniting for the first time in six years.

A statement from the venue via social media said that Mikaben received medical attention but “died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services.”

The son of the noted Haitian recording artist Lionel Benjamin, Mikaben was born in Port-au-Prince in 1981. He was well known in the Haitian music scene, both as a singer, and behind the scenes as a writer and producer.

He contributed to multiple of Carimi’s hits, including Fanm sa Move and Baby I Missed You.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, who is currently pregnant.

Following his death, friends and fans paid tribute to Mikaben on social media, including former Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant.