Kanye West To Acquire Conservative Social Media App Parler

(CelebrityAccess) — Parlement Technologies, the company behind the conservative social media service Parler, announced it has entered in an agreement with Kanye West that will see the rapper acquire the platform.

According to Parlement, the deal “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Under the terms of their agreement in principle, West will purchase Parler with the deal closing in the 4th quarter of 2022. Parlement will continue to provide ongoing technical support and the use of f private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” said Parler CEO George Farmer.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said West, in a statement released by Parler.

News of the deal follows the suspension of West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts after series of seemingly anti-semetic posts in which he said he was preparing to go “Death Con 3” (seemingly a reference to the strategic nuclear readiness posture DefCon 3) and claimed that fellow rapper and entrepreneur Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people.

Parler, which launched in 2018, bills itself as a ‘Free Speech Platform’ but has failed to gain widespread adoption. During the 2020 election cycle, Parler reported having 15 million total users, with 4 million active users but has since faced challenges in growing market share after the app was suspended by Apple and Google over the role in played in the January 6th insurrection.

Since then, both Apple and Google have reinstated the app.