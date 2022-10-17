Almost Famous: The Musical Makes Its Broadway Debut

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Almost Famous, a musical based on the 2000 comedy-drama about the world of rock & roll journalism in the 1970s, made its Broadway debut this month.

The original film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe, tells the story of William, a child prodigy who decides he wants to be a rock music journalist and drew inspiration from Crowe’s own experiences writing for Rolling Stone as a teen.

The original movie featured a cast that included Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Zooey Deschanel, and was nominated for four Academy Awards, taking home Oscars for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media; as well as two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Hudson as Penny Lane.

For the stage production, Crowe contributed to the writing and collaborated with veteran composer/lyricist Tom Kitt, who has been nominated for multiple Tony Awards and won a Pulitzer for his compositions in the 2008 musical Next to Normal.

The Almost Famous musical adaptation premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 2019 and opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway on October 3rd.