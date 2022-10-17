Chicago Announces New Dates For Their Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Chicago announced plans to bring their popular Las Vegas residency back for the sixth year with eight new shows announced for February and March 2023.

Shows by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have been announced for February 24 and 25 and March 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, 2023, with ticket sales beginning on October 23rd.

Chicago’s revived residency follows the release of their 38th studio album, Born For This Moment, which dropped in July on BMG. Produced by Joe Thomas, the album features the single “If This is Goodbye,” which is currently charting and helped the band become the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

News of the residency also follows the debut of “The Last Band on Stage” a documentary focused on the the members of Chicago’s experiences during the pandemic. Directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by the band’s longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna, the documentary was released by Gravitas Ventures.

“Chicago has faced many obstacles in lasting 55 years, but the pandemic was possibly their greatest challenge. I’m excited for people to see the story of how they got back to the stage to continue performing,” said director Peter Curtis Pardini.

“We’re excited to be bringing ‘The Last Band on Stage’ to audiences worldwide. This funny and informative documentary offers an inside look at how the legendary band Chicago were able to produce content even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Acquisition Coordinator, Mackenzie Maguire.