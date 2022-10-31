Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
Sheila E.

Inside Out With Paul Mecurio: Sheila E. – Iconic Percussionist

Sheila E. and Prince
Paul Mecurio  Contact MePosted on
14 0

Groundbreaking musician Shelia E. tells fascinating stories of how she started playing percussion at 3 years old with her musician family, working with giants like Prince, Carlos Santana, and Ringo Starr, and how she developed her own sound and what her technique is in playing percussion. Hear amazing personal stories working with Prince, what made Prince a genius. Learn what makes a percussionist great, why Ringo Starr is underrated as a drummer, and much more.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now