Live Nation And Brooklyn Bowl To Open A New Location In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and Brooklyn Bowl announced plans for a new Brooklyn Bowl location in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C.

Brooklyn Bowl DC, to be located at Parcel B at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Washington, D.C. will be the brand’s first location in the D.C. Metro area and the fifth national location for the bowling and music venue concept.

“We’re really thrilled to see Brooklyn Bowl be part of this great development in the District,” said Peter Shapiro, Brooklyn Bowl co-founder. “After bringing Brooklyn Bowl to two new locations in 2021, we know that the time is right to bring this innovative concept to the D.C. area.”

The Washington D.C. location will feature a 1,200-capacity concert space located in a 38,000 square-foot venue. The D.C. location bring a broad range of music to the market from multi-genre national touring artists to family friendly matinees, all programmed by Live Nation. The venue will also feature 14 lanes of bowling, a craft bar and a menu curated by New York City’s Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group, with a design plan that will allow fans to enjoy a live show while eating, drinking and bowling with friends.

Once open, Brooklyn Bowl DC will join Brooklyn Bowls in Brooklyn, NY, Las Vegas, Nev., Nashville, Tenn. and Philadelphia, Penn.