ASM Global Announces The Inaugural Global Month Of Giving Initiative

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — With the approach of the holidays, venue management giant ASM Global announced the launch of its first ever worldwide “Global Month of Giving” initiative, encouraging the company’s team members to commit their time and energy in service of their local communities.

The program, which is guided by many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is part of ASM Global’s new corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts.

The platform, which officially launched a year ago, is focused on fostering a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where it operates, and contributing to a healthier environment and planet.

“ASM Global operates hundreds of stadiums, convention centers and arenas around the globe, which boost local economies, employ area residents and provide meaningful opportunities for the communities we call home,” said Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global. “Our Global Month of Giving represents our shared intention to make a difference in the lives of others around the world.

“Building strong, vibrant communities requires commitments that extend beyond the walls of our venues. We bring that to life by giving back and investing in organizations that are making both the world and our local communities a better place to live, work and play.”