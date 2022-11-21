The 2022 American Music Award List of Winners – Taylor Swift Makes History, Pink Rollerskates and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The fan-voted2022 American Music Awards happened Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater and featured several well-known and beloved artists – most of which took home trophies. The show was produced by Dick Clark Productions and ABC and was hosted by comedian and game show host Wayne Brady.

Bad Bunny led the nominations list with eight in total, including one for Artist of the Year. He took home two of the trophies, one for Favorite Male Latin Artist and one for Favorite Latin Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner who swept all six categories for which she was nominated – including the “big one,” Artist of the Year. Those six trophies make Swift the most decorated artist in AMA history, with 40 wins total.

Performers included Pink, who energetically opened the show on a pair of rollerskates. Other performers included Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Dove Cameron, and more.

Lionel Richie was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.

Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history – his first nomination in 1974.

Below is the list of winners.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron *WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favorite country group or duo

Dan & Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”h

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

TEMS

Wizkid *WINNER

Favorite K-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice