Adelaide Woman Claims Injury After Being Struck In The Face By Axl Rose’s Microphone

ADELAIDE, South Australia (CelebrityAccess) — An Adelaide woman is claiming she suffered facial injuries at the hands of Gn’R frontman Axl Rose.

According to the Adelaide Advertiser Rebecca Howe was bloodied and left with two black eyes after she was struck in the face by a microphone thrown by Rose after the final song of Guns n’ Roses show at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night.

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City,” Ms. Howe said.

Howe claims Rose launched his microphone into the crowd where it struck her on the bridge of the nose.

An off-duty police officer rendered assistance and Howe noted that the injuries could have been worse.

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye,” she noted, adding, “If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

A fan video captured the moment Axl threw the microphone from the stage.