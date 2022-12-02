Parler Reveals The Kanye West Deal Is Off As The Former Rap Icon Is Suspended From Twitter..Again

(CelebrityAccess) — After little more than a month of being back on social media platform Twitter, Kanye West has once again had his account suspended for a series of antisemitic posts.

The New York Times reported that West was suspended from the platform on Thursday after a series of posts that included an image of swastika inside of the Star of David, and an unflattering image of Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk.

While the swastika image was deleted before his account became unavailable and eventually listed as suspended.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

In a post on his own account, Musk, who has previously categorized himself as an advocate for free speech, said the unflattering image of himself being hosed down on a yacht was ‘fine’ but noted that the swastika image is not.

Twitter previously suspended West at the end of October, shortly before Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the company. West was one of numerous high-profile figures who had accounts reinstated once Musk took Twitter’s reins, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ye’s renewed Twitter suspension was far from the only bad news he faced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, West sparked controversy when he appeared on controversial right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast, noting that he’s ‘fine with Hitler’ the New York Times reported.

Additionally, social media service Parler, which previously announced a plan to be acquired by Kanye West, revealed on Thursday that the deal had been called off.

Parler announced in October that West had agreed to purchase the company for an undisclosed sum but said on Thursday that had reached a mutual agreement with West to terminate the proposed deal.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the company said in a statement to CNBC.