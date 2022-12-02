Andrew Lloyd Webber And Michael Harrison Announce New Theatrical Joint Venture

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer behind some of the world’s most iconic musicals, and award-winning theatrical producer Michael Harrison announced the creation of a new partnership to develop new musical productions from Webber’s extensive music catalog.

The joint venture, called Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, will launch immediately.

While the joint venture is in place, Webber’s Really Useful Group and Michael Harrison Entertainment will continue to operate independently.

“I am excited to announce that I am entering into a production partnership with Michael Harrison. Michael is easily one of the world’s leading young theatre producers. Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium,” said Andrew Lloyd Webber in a press statement.

“Michael has also brilliantly revived the annual Palladium pantomime. Julian Clary informs me that his Beanstalk will be the talk of London when Jack watches it grow in December,” he continued. “On a personal level I am thrilled. I will now concentrate on composing knowing that I have a first-rate producer to collaborate with in the future.”

“I am delighted to be joining forces with Andrew Lloyd Webber to create Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, which I hope will be a major force in producing musical theatre across the world. Andrew has written some of the greatest musicals of all time and I look forward to producing new interpretations of these shows as well as his new work and other musicals by writers Andrew and I both admire,” Harrison added.