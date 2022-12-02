String Cheese Incident, ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond Among The Headliners Announced For Electric Forest 2023

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Madison House Presents revealed the lineup for the 2023 return of music, camping, and arts Electric Forest festival.

Set for June 22 – 25, 2023 at Detroit’s Sherwood Forest, Electric Forest 2023 will feature headliners String Cheese Incident, who will perform two sets over the weekend, as well as ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, and Chromeo.

The lineup also includes 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, bass house breakout Chris Lorenzo, basketball-legend-turned-powerhouse-DIESEL, R&B duo Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, techno marching band MEUTE, dubstep producer PEEKABOO, San Holo, singer-songwriter sensation SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, and Virtual Riot, among numerous others.

As part of the lineup announcement, Electric Forest organizers teased fans with the details through EF Radio, a community-driven radio platform dedicated to covering the festival. For the lineup announcement, EF Radio broadcast a curated mix of featuring different artists who are scheduled to appear at the festival this year while fans participated by guessing which artists were featured and sharing their lineup discoveries via social media.

