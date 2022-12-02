Folk Alliance International Announces New Board Members For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Folk Alliance International announced the results of their 2022 election with the return of three current board members and the addition of two new members.

Newly elected board members include Mariah Czap, Co-General Manager at Yep Roc Records and Rougemont, NC-based Art Menius, Folk Radio Promoter and DJ, Art Menius Radio

Re-elected directors include New Orleans-based Reid Wick of the Recording Academy, Nashville-based artist, author and scholar Caroline Randall Williams; and Toronto-based Rosalyn Dennett, who currently serves as Executive Director at Folk Music Ontario.

As well, the board announced the appointment of Laia Canals Kverneland, International Projects Manager at Tempi, (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Tina Wroblewski, Outreach Manager at Small World Music, (Toronto, ON, Canada), who join Beau Bledsoe, Artist at Ensemble Iberica, (Kansas City, Missouri, USA), who was appointed earlier this year.

Each director serves a three-year term, beginning at the AGM on February 22nd when FAI convenes virtually for their annual meeting.