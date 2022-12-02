Guns N’ Roses To Headline BST Hyde Park

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Guns N’ Roses will make their debut at BST Hyde Park as they have been announced as headliners for the popular concert series as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

GN’R, comprised of frontman Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese, are scheduled to take the stage at BST Hyde Park on June 30th.

The full lineup for GN’R’s June 30th performance will be announced in the coming weeks.

Guns N’ Roses join the list of headliners already announced for BST Hyde Park this year that includes P!nk on June 24 and 25; Take That on July 1st; Blackpink on July 2nd; and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band on July 6 & 8.

Tickets for the Guns n’ Roses show kick off with a presale on December 5th through December 7th.