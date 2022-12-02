The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Alfonso Herrera – “Ozark,” “The Exorcist,” “Sense8”

Alfonso talks about his amazing work on “Ozark,” how he learned to play such a bad guy with a disturbing side. He reveals his amazing story of how he broke into acting in America, what he needs to do as an actor to explore the darkness of a character, how he avoids being stereotyped in Hollywood, what drives him to choose the roles he chooses, the biggest adjustment he had to make to living in America and much more.
