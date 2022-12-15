Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Announce Joint Headlining Tour: Twenty | The Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Season two American Idol contestants and long-time friends Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard have announced Twenty | The Tour for 2023 across the US and Canada, marking the 20th anniversary of their appearance on the show.

Twenty | The Tour will make stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta and more, beginning on April 12 in Troy, NY, and concluding on May 16 in Wausau, WI. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase through the tour’s official website, rubenandclay.com.

The duo revealed the news on Instagram along with the tour poster and first set of dates for the tour.

The close friends will perform live on the American Idol season 21 finale, two decades since Studdard won Season 2 and Aiken was the runner-up. The American Idol season finale airs Sunday, May 21 on Fox.