Billie Eilish Releasing Extended Version of ‘Live at the O2’ Concert Film In Theaters for One Night Only

LOS ANGELES/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Global phenom singer/songwriter Billie Eilish is releasing an extended version of her Live at the O2 concert movie in theaters worldwide for one night only – Friday, January 27, 2023.

Live at the O2 was initially live-streamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

The extended cut captures Eilish at the top of her game inside London’s largest arena. It features six additional songs and 30 minutes of footage from the concert while she was on her Happier Than Ever World Tour. The 95-minute film features songs such as “Bad Guy,” “Your Power,” “Bury a Friend,” “Therefore I am,” and more.

Eilish said, “I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show. These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour and, most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Tickets for the special showing go on sale Wednesday (December 21) at 6 am PST/9 am EST. You can watch the trailer below.