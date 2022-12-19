Billy Joel Cancels Last Show of the Year Due to Illness

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man Billy Joel canceled his last concert of the year, revealing he is sick and has been advised by doctors to rest his voice.

The show was set to take place at Madison Square Garden on Monday (December 19) and was called off on Sunday (December 18) via Joel’s official social media and website.

“I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June,” Joel wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now,” he added. “Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

His official website confirms that the show has been rescheduled for June 2, 2023, and that “all tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023, and will not need to be exchanged.” The statement also makes note that the date is subject to change based on the playoff picture at that time.

The icon’s MSG run of shows will pick up on January 13.2023.