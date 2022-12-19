The Tribe Has Spoken and Twitter CEO Elon Musk Has Been Voted Off the Island

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday night (December 18) and posted a bizarre poll asking users, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” He then gave users a choice of yes or no. He posted a follow-up tweet stating he was serious about stepping down, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted.

The results are in, and if the billionaire stays true to his word, he will be ousted as CEO of the company he just recently took the helm of. Seventeen million user votes later, 57.5% voted for Musk to go, with the others voting no. Musk hasn’t had any comment since the results were revealed; however, he did act upon the previous poll, reinstating Donald Trump’s account.

Musk took over Twitter less than two months ago after acquiring the company for $44 billion. Earlier Sunday, he had Twitter users furious; Musk began banning free promotion of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tribel, Mastodon and Truth Social.

However, that decision didn’t last long, as Twitter backtracked and immediately removed the policy just as soon as they instituted it due to strong user pushback and the possibility that the policy would violate European competition laws.

For Musk – “The Tribe Has Spoken.”