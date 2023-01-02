Vinyl Sets A 30 Year Sales Record In 2022

(Hypebot) — U.S. vinyl album sales rose to 2.232 million copies in the week ending December 22nd, according to Billboard chart data provider Luminate.

That marks the most sales in a single week for vinyl albums since the company began electronically tracking music sales in 1991, and just the second time since then that weekly vinyl album topped 2 million.

Holiday gift sales drove the 46.7% increase from the previous week led by Taylor Swift’s Midnights which sold 68,000 copies.

Year-To-Date Sales

Year-to-date vinyl album sales are 41.891 million, an increase of 3.6% over 2021.

Vinyl album sales were 57% of the 3.897 million in overall US album sales for the week and 63% of the 3.526 million in overall physical album sales.

UK Sales

In the UK, vinyl album sales topped 5.5 million in 2022, the 15th straight year of growth and the highest since 1990, led by 80,000 copies of Taylor Swift’s “Midnight.

14 million CDs were sold in the UK in 2022, with a double-digit percentage annual drop expected when official figures are reported next week