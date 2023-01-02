Copyright Royalty Board Officially Sets New Songwriter Royalty Rates

(Hypebot) — On Friday, December 30th, the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) officially accepted a negotiated music industry settlement that sets songwriters’ streaming royalty rates from January 1st, 2023, through 2027.

Songwriters and music publishers will receive a phased-in rate based on U.S. streaming service revenue of:

15.1% in 2023

15.2% in 2024

15.25% in 2025

15.3% in 2026

15.35%. in 2024

The settlement was initially negotiated amongst a wide-ranging group of music industry trade groups, including the National Music Publishers’ Association and the Digital Media Association representing major streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and others.

Read the full final CRB ruling here.

